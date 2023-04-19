Rupee gains ground against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday, bouncing back from previous losses, as improved remittances ahead of Eid provided support for the currency and helped alleviate concerns about an IMF bailout, traders said.

In the interbank market, the local unit ended at 283.90 per dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 284.71. It appreciated by 81 paisas or 0.29 percent during the day.

The domestic currency rose 1 rupee to close at 288 per dollar in the open market.

“Remittance inflows have improved in the lead-up to Eid ul Fitr. Importers didn't have much of a need for dollars either,” said a currency dealer. “Before Eid, more money is sent home through remittances from Pakistanis working overseas. The rupee has advanced as a result.”

However, investors are still concerned about a delay in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. They want to know when the IMF loan programme will resume.

After Saudi Arabia's $2 billion financial commitment to Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates has pledged $1 billion.

IMF staff-level agreement signing was previously thought to require $3 billion, however, the IMF's statement mentioning more financial assurances has cast doubt on the precise amount of additional assurances needed.

“Prime Minister called Islamic countries to help Pakistan to get out of the economic crisis. What is happening on the IMF front is still unclear. While it seems that IMF has asked to do more but how much more is yet to be known? Any clarity on that end is still awaited,” said Chase Securities in a note.