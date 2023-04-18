Ahmadiyya place of worship vandalised

LAHORE: A worship place of the Ahmadiyya community in Ghooghiat, district Sargodha, was vandalised on Sunday night.

A police official, requesting anonymity, confirmed the incident, saying the attackers were arrested by the police. “Attacking and demolishing Ahmadiyya worship places by mobs is a blatant violation of Pakistan’s Constitution and Justice Tasadduq Hussain Jilani’s decision in 2014. This place of worship is 118 years old,” stated a press release issued by the Ahmadiyya community.