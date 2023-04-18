Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami to head Govt-Press Relations Committee

KARACHI: Veteran journalist Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami will head the Government Press Relations Committee of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS). Another veteran journalist Aslam Kazi shall head the Arbitration/Dispute Resolution Committee.

Earlier, President Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani and Secretary General Sarmad Ali of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) had requested Mr Mujib-ur-Rahman Shami to head the Government Press Relations Committee of the APNS as Chairman.

They had also requested Mr Muhammad Aslam Kazi to chair the Arbitration/Dispute Resolution Committee. The members nominated on the committees are:

GOVERNMENT PRESS RELATIONS COMMITTEE;

1) Mr Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami, Chairman (Daily Pakistan)

2) Mr Sarmad Ali, Vice Chairman (Secretary General, APNS)

3) Mrs Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Member (President, APNS)

4) Mr Imtinan Shahid, Member (Sr. Vice President)

5) Mr Muhammad Aslam Kazi, Member (Vice President)

6) Mr S.M. Munir Jilani. Member (Joint Secretary)

7) Mr Shahab Zuberi, Member Finance Secretary

ARBITRATION / DISPUTE RESOLUTION COMMITTEE;

1) Mr Muhammad Aslam Kazi, Chairman (Vice President)

2) Mr Asif Zuberi, Vice Chairman (Daily Business Recorder)

3) Ms Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Member (President, APNS)

4) Mr Sarmad Ali, Member (Secretary General, APNS).