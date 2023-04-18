Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami to head Govt-Press Relations Committee

KARACHI: Veteran journalist Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami will head the Government Press Relations Committee of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS). Another veteran journalist Aslam Kazi shall head the Arbitration/Dispute Resolution Committee.
Earlier, President Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani and Secretary General Sarmad Ali of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) had requested Mr Mujib-ur-Rahman Shami to head the Government Press Relations Committee of the APNS as Chairman.
They had also requested Mr Muhammad Aslam Kazi to chair the Arbitration/Dispute Resolution Committee. The members nominated on the committees are:
GOVERNMENT PRESS RELATIONS COMMITTEE;
1) Mr Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami, Chairman (Daily Pakistan)
2) Mr Sarmad Ali, Vice Chairman (Secretary General, APNS)
3) Mrs Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Member (President, APNS)
4) Mr Imtinan Shahid, Member (Sr. Vice President)
5) Mr Muhammad Aslam Kazi, Member (Vice President)
6) Mr S.M. Munir Jilani. Member (Joint Secretary)
7) Mr Shahab Zuberi, Member Finance Secretary
ARBITRATION / DISPUTE RESOLUTION COMMITTEE;
1) Mr Muhammad Aslam Kazi, Chairman (Vice President)
2) Mr Asif Zuberi, Vice Chairman (Daily Business Recorder)
3) Ms Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Member (President, APNS)
4) Mr Sarmad Ali, Member (Secretary General, APNS).
LAHORE: A worship place of the Ahmadiyya community in Ghooghiat, district Sargodha, was vandalised on Sunday night.A...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Monday annulled the notification declaring Roheela Hamid as MNA and allowed...
ISLAMABAD: Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has condemned the constitutional violations made by the PTI government.He said...
ISLAMABAD: The steel industry has demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif take action against ongoing smuggling of...
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Health Monday asked the government to immediately lift ban on the import...
LAHORE: The Oil Marketing Association has welcomed the initiatives of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for issuing...