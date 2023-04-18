Senate panel asks govt to allow medical equipment import

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Health Monday asked the government to immediately lift ban on the import of medical equipment, including MRI scanners, and instead stop importing cars and other luxury items for their personal use.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Health Dr. Humayun Mohmand strongly criticized the government for now allowing important medical equipment, including MRI machines, scanners, and diagnostic equipment, after health ministry officials told the forum that under austerity measures, the government was not allowing the import of medical equipment.

“This forum unanimously recommends the government to immediately lift ban on the import of medical equipment due to which thousands of people are suffering. Instead, the government should cut its expenses, ban import of luxury cars and other luxurious items”, Senator Dr. Humayun said while presiding over the standing committee.

Senator Rubina Khalid said the government should also exempt the import of medical equipment and devices from all kinds of taxes and duties, saying due to high cost of the equipment, the cost of healthcare was constantly on the rise.

Federal Secretary Health Dr. Fakhre Alam told the standing committee that medical equipment import was not being allowed ‘under austerity measures’ after the senators questioned why Letters of Credit (LCs) for import of medical equipment were not being opened for bringing MRI and other diagnostic equipment.

In the committee’s last meeting, officials had told the standing committee that not a single public health facility in Islamabad had the MRI facility, adding that LCs were not being opened on the directives of State Bank of Pakistan for import of important parts of the diagnostic scanners.

Commenting on another agenda point, the committee members expressed their strong reservations about the promulgation of a new law for the creation of a new nursing council, saying the National and Senate standing committees on health had been taken into the confidence before presenting the draft of the law before the joint session of the Parliament.

On the issue of nursing council, Federal Health Secretary Dr. Fakhre Alam said under the new law, a new nursing council would be reconstituted whose members would be nominated by the prime minister and added that the new regulatory body would be answerable to the government and the elected representatives.

He said the premier would nominate new and competent people in the newly-created nursing council, hoping that it would work for improvement in standards of nursing in the country.

The committee chairman deplored that the nursing council law was passed by bypassing the cub-committees of the parliament while some of the members condemned the procedure adopted by the government for promulgation of a new law without taking the parliamentarians into confidence.