NOCs for petrol pumps welcomed

LAHORE: The Oil Marketing Association has welcomed the initiatives of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for issuing NOCs for setting up petrol pumps. In a statement, Oil Marketing Association Chairman Tariq Wazir Ali said that Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had ordered the issuance of NOCs for petrol pumps pending for many years, which was a breath of fresh air for the oil industry in unfavorable economic conditions.