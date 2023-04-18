 
Tuesday April 18, 2023
National

NOCs for petrol pumps welcomed

By Our Correspondent
April 18, 2023

LAHORE: The Oil Marketing Association has welcomed the initiatives of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for issuing NOCs for setting up petrol pumps. In a statement, Oil Marketing Association Chairman Tariq Wazir Ali said that Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had ordered the issuance of NOCs for petrol pumps pending for many years, which was a breath of fresh air for the oil industry in unfavorable economic conditions.