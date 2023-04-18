Foreigner arrested on blasphemy charge

MANSEHRA: Police on Monday arrested a Chinese national in the Upper Kohistan district for allegedly making sacrilegious remarks.

“We have arrested the foreigner over blasphemy and airlifted him from here to produce him before an anti-terrorism court,” Mohammad Khalid, district police officer (DPO) in Upper Kohistan, told reporters.

Charged crowds from villages and towns started rushing towards Kamila Bazaar and blocked the Karakoram Highway to traffic late Sunday night after some Kohistani labourers working at the mega energy project showed up among them and accused the Chinese national of making sacrilegious comments.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident was lodged under sections 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code and 6/7 of Anti-Terrorism Act with Kamila Police Station. The district administration sought a helicopter from the federal capital to airlift the accused to Islamabad and then take him to the Anti-Terrorism Court.Anwarul Haq, the General Manager of the Dasu Hydropower Project, when contacted said that the situation on the ground was normal and things were under control.