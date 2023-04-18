Foreigner arrested on blasphemy charge

MANSEHRA: Police on Monday arrested a Chinese national in the Upper Kohistan district for allegedly making sacrilegious remarks.
“We have arrested the foreigner over blasphemy and airlifted him from here to produce him before an anti-terrorism court,” Mohammad Khalid, district police officer (DPO) in Upper Kohistan, told reporters.
Charged crowds from villages and towns started rushing towards Kamila Bazaar and blocked the Karakoram Highway to traffic late Sunday night after some Kohistani labourers working at the mega energy project showed up among them and accused the Chinese national of making sacrilegious comments.
A first information report (FIR) of the incident was lodged under sections 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code and 6/7 of Anti-Terrorism Act with Kamila Police Station. The district administration sought a helicopter from the federal capital to airlift the accused to Islamabad and then take him to the Anti-Terrorism Court.Anwarul Haq, the General Manager of the Dasu Hydropower Project, when contacted said that the situation on the ground was normal and things were under control.
LAHORE: A worship place of the Ahmadiyya community in Ghooghiat, district Sargodha, was vandalised on Sunday night.A...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Monday annulled the notification declaring Roheela Hamid as MNA and allowed...
KARACHI: Veteran journalist Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami will head the Government Press Relations Committee of the All...
ISLAMABAD: Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has condemned the constitutional violations made by the PTI government.He said...
ISLAMABAD: The steel industry has demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif take action against ongoing smuggling of...
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Health Monday asked the government to immediately lift ban on the import...