Eight more arrested on 9th day of Katcha area operation

LAHORE: The police operation in Katcha on its ninth day has resulted in the arrest of eight members of the Kokani and Lathani gangs. The police have destroyed the hideouts of the Katcha criminals, burnt down ambush sites, and set up control camps at their hideouts. The pursuit of the militant criminals who had threatened the police officers is ongoing.

The operation, led by the Punjab IGP and commanded by DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal, is supported by modern technology, heavy weapons, and strong armored vehicles. The police have been conducting successful operations against the Katcha criminals, and in a recent operation, they arrested members of the Farida Kokani gang who had kidnapped a child from the Jhuk family. During the operation, the police exchanged fire with the criminals and destroyed their hideout. In total, eight members of the Kokani and Lathani gangs were arrested on the ninth day, and the police recovered several Kalashnikovs and hundreds of bullets. They also gained control of the criminals’ secret hideouts and started camping there to prevent their return.The police are currently cordoning off the militant dacoit Qabil Sikhani, who is threatening the police officers with heavy weapons in Katcha. The police are pursuing him to prevent his escape.

The police officers and personnel, including ASP Bhong Shahzeb Chachar, SHOs Saifullah Malhi, Naveed Nawaz Wahla, Rana Muhammad Ramzan, Tanveer Raza Jund, and others, have played a key role in the success of the operation with their courage, bravery, and professionalism. DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal praised the police officers and personnel for performing their tasks, calling it a team effort that guarantees success. He said that the last criminals of Katcha and their hideouts should be eliminated, and the operation will soon reach its logical conclusion.So far, the operation has resulted in the death of three dacoits, the arrest of 14 others, and the recovery of a huge amount of weapons, bullets, and ammunition.