3 bikers injured in accident

LAHORE: Three persons were injured in a road traffic accident in Allama Iqbal Town on Monday. Reportedly, the victims were riding two different bikes. As they reached near Scheme Mor on Multan Road, these collided with each other. As a result, the victims fell down and received injuries.

The victims were identified as Faraz,35, Faraz Ali, 21, and Saqlain 28. In another incident reported in Harbanspura, a 28-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances. A passerby spotted the victim lying in a street in Hameedpura and alerted police. He was shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. His body was moved to morgue.

TWO RAPE SUSPECTS ARRESTED: Liaqatabad police arrested two suspects involved in assault of a boy. However, a suspect had managed to flee. Father of the victim alleged that the suspect Yousaf had assaulted his son some 10 days back in Bhatti Colony.

It came to his knowledge recently. The other suspects identified as Salman and Hassan had also assaulted his son. Police after registration of a case arrested two suspects and were searching for the prime suspect identified as Yousaf.