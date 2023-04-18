91pc facing difficulty meeting monthly expenses: survey

Vendors are selling vegetables at a market in Lahore on March 26, 2023. — Online

ISLAMABAD: Latest Gallop survey on Monday shows that 91 percent Pakistanis are upset due to increase in prices of commodities and said that it has become difficult to meet expenses in monthly budget.

According to survey, 9 out of every 10 Pakistanis are worried due to raise in prices of daily commodities and declared that such increase has disturb their monthly budget. They said that they are facing pressure in connection with arranging use of commodities within their monthly budget.

This revelation is noted in the Gallop survey in which over 1,100 people took part from across the country. The 91 percent people in the survey asked how they can meet their expenses in their monthly domestic budget due to such an extreme raise in the prices of commodities. They said they are facing pressure how to adjust their monthly budget. Seven per cent gave opposite opinions and said there is no problem about it. While 2 percent did not give their opinions of the question. If the income of those Pakistanis who said they are facing pressure in maintaining their monthly domestic budget due to jacking up of prices of daily commodities are 91 percent whose income is between 7000 to 15000 and 93 percent who earn between 15000 to 30000 and 86 percent whose income is over 30000. They said that it is difficult to meet expenditure in monthly budget and are worried about how to meet their expenses.