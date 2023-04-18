Ministry for hike in drug prices linked to inflation

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) has recommended increasing prices of all medicines upto 20 percent of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) keeping in view the growing inflation and sky-rocketing cost of production, officials said on Monday.

They said the Ministry of National Health Services has prepared a summary in this regard to be forwarded to the government soon, adding that they have also recommended allowing inflationary adjustment in the medicine prices immediately instead of next fiscal year. “The issue of medicines shortage and industry’s demands were discussed in the Registration Board of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) last month and on its recommendations, we have prepared a summary to increase the prices of medicines up to 20 percent of the CPI immediately to end the growing medicine shortages”, Federal Secretary Health Dr Fakhre Alam told the Senate Standing Committee on Health.

Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Health members of medicines shortages in Pakistan, Dr Fakhre Alam said the Pakistani pharmaceutical industry is an import-based industry which imports Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), precursors, binders and even the packing material from abroad, whose prices have increased manifold due to massive rupee devaluation against US dollar in the recent months. “At the same time, energy and transportation costs, minimum wages of labourers have also increased making the production of many drugs financially unviable for the pharma companies who have stopped their manufacturing causing a shortage of several drugs in the local market”, Alam said.

The federal health secretary maintained that although their alternate brands were available in the market, the crisis could further deepen if immediate steps were not taken. He, however, assured that they were taking the issue of prices to the next meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for resolution. According to him, they were forwarding three summaries for increasing the prices of 123 medicines under the hardship category and fixation of prices of 54 new drugs to the ECC. He expressed the hope that once this issue is settled, the issue of shortages of these drugs would be resolved. “Initially, the drugs shortages were due to non-opening of Letters of Credits (LCs) by the local banks, which has been resolved to a large extent but now shortages are mainly due to row over prices, which would also be resolved very soon”, he added.

Acting Director of Federal Government Poly Clinic Dr IU Biag told the standing committee that vendors were not participating in the tenders due to pricing issues and because of that, there was a shortage of paracetamol syrup at the hospital but added that he has approached some suppliers in Karachi for the provision of medicines to the hospital.

Senator Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani said due to the unavailability of oxygenators, used for heart bypass surgeries, Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting had been reduced to 25 percent and asked the health ministry officials to resolve the issue of medical devices at the earliest.