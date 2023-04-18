Dialogue better for Constitution, democracy: Gilani

ISLAMABAD: PPP senior leader Yusuf Raza Gilani Monday said dialogue among all the political parties would be better for supremacy of the Constitution and democracy.

Talking to the media persons here, he said on the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari, a PPP delegation approached the Awami National Party (ANP) for dialogue on Sunday, reports APP.

He said the ANP always rendered sacrifices for restoration of democracy and rule of law. He said the basic purpose of the Constitution was that all institutions would exercise their powers within their constitutional domain.

“The PPP wants to make a conducive environment for dialogue among the political parties, as all the problems being faced by the county will be addressed through the dialogue process,” he added. Gilani said the masses were looking to the political parties in the current political and economic situation.

He said there was no concept of economic stability sans political equilibrium in the country and therefore it was the best strategy to hold dialogue with the political parties especially those who were allies of the government.

ANP Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain thanked the PPP delegation for approaching them for dialogue. He said the political parties will have to join hands for supremacy of the Parliament and to ensure that all institutions work in their domain.

It all required a democratic environment, for which dialogue was mandatory, he added, recalling, “Our dialogue efforts (when the ANP was leading government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) had created awareness among the masses that the terrorists’ only objective was to kill people and were not ready for talks.”

Mian Iftikhar said the unanimously approved Constitution of 1973 was the outcome of a dialogue and consensus between the opposition leader Khan Abdul Wali Khan and Leader of the House in National Assembly Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

“Politicians need to end uncertainty and for this they should sit and work together for supremacy of the Constitution, Parliament and other institutions,” he added.

He said the ANP was going to hold an all parties’ conference (APC) in the federal capital on May 3, while the PPP had decided to build consensus among the coalition parties prior to holding dialogue with the PTI which was a positive step.

The PTI among all other political parties would be invited to attend the APC, he added. Responding to a query, Gilani said the media should not heed any hearsay regarding the dialogue process, which was initiated by the coalition parties.

“They would now approach the leadership of the Balochistan National Party (BNP), and then Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Balochistan Awami Party and others, he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Pakistan Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday said the PPP had formed a reconciliation committee for the sake of national interest.

Talking to a private news channel, he said a two-member reconciliation committee led by Yousaf Raza Gilani had been formed to talk with the coalition and opposition parties for the sake of national interest, reports APP.

“If this deadlock prevails, the political parties will suffer,” he added. He said the PPP had always talked about reconciliation and even today it believed that the solution to the political crisis lay in negotiations.