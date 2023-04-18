EU ambassador to Sudan ‘assaulted’ in home: Borrel

BRUSSELS: The European Union ambassador to Khartoum was attacked in his home in Khartoum on Monday, the bloc´s top diplomat Josep Borrell said, as fighting between rival generals gripped Sudan. “A few hours ago, the EU Ambassador in Sudan was assaulted in his own residency,” Borrell wrote on Twitter, without detailing any injuries to the envoy. “Security of diplomatic premises and staff is a primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law,” he added.
