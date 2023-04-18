Cops suspended over extortion charge

PESHAWAR: A sub-inspector and a head constable of the Gulbarg Police Station were suspended on Monday after a vendor accused them of demanding money from him.
A video of a vendor went viral on social media recently in which he accused cops of Gulberg police station, including a sub inspector and a head constable, of demanding money from him. The capital city police officer suspended the two cops — Imran and Momin — and ordered an inquiry into the incident.
