Seminary student commits suicide

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A seminary student allegedly committed suicide on Monday after he was scolded by his mother for not going to the madrassa.

Umar Farooq, a student of a seminary, was reprimanded by his mother for not attending the madrassa, which angered him and allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope from a tree in Gandi Ashiq area.

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified youth was found in the washroom of a mosque in Bhakari Bazaar. The residents of the area said that they had also found injections lying beside the body.