PSC to re-conduct test

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has cancelled the ability test that had been held on the 7th March for the posts of lecturer in Forestry/ Forest Manager/ Forest Ranger/ Instructor and Junior Instructor Forestry/ Sub-Divisional Forest Officer.A handout quoted the director of examinations of KP PSC as having said that the test will be reconducted and candidates concerned informed accordingly.