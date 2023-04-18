Old feud claims life in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: A man was shot dead at Dallokhel Pattak on Monday, police said. Hujjatullah reported to the police that he along with his uncle, Shafiullah, was returning from the Judicial Complex after attending a case hearing. He said that a white car stopped there after they got down from the passenger coach at Dallokhel Pattak.

The man added that the accused, Amanullah and Yousaf Khan, were present in the car who opened fire on them, adding, he escaped narrowly while his uncle sustained bullet injuries. He said that the accused escaped in the car while his uncle succumbed to his injuries. The body was shifted to the City Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The motive behind the murder was stated to be an old feud.