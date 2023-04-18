 
close
Tuesday April 18, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Prominent individuals advised to restrict movement

By Bureau report
April 18, 2023

PESHAWAR: A number of prominent individuals have been issued security advisories asking them to restrict their movement during Eid in the wake of the security situation.

It was learnt that prominent individuals including politicians have been issued advisories to restrict their movement, arrange guards at hujra and home and take other measures during Eid. The advisories were issued by the local police officials in the wake of some recent threats.