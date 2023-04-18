People decry rising street crimes

PESHAWAR: The locals of Khandar, Manakrao, Swati , Landi Arbab and TV Colony have demanded actions against an increase in street crimes in their areas for the last several months.

The residents of these areas, just close to Peshawar Cantt, said mobile and purse snatching by the motorcyclists have become a routine and people are scared of leaving their homes after sunset.

They said there is hardly any police patrolling in these areas which has encouraged the street criminals. The residents called for increasing the police patrolling and action against the street criminals.

The residents said that police even failed to make any progress in tracing the killers of two persons, Rahamdil Khan and Arshad Khan, who were killed inside their property dealing shop in the Swati area.