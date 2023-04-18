Quality health facilities assured

NOWSHERA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry said on Monday that the government was committed to providing quality healthcare facilities to the patients at public sector hospitals across the province.

He said this while paying a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital, Nowshera, where he was briefed by Deputy Commissioner Kabir Afridi and medical superintendent of DHQ Hospital about the treatment facilities being provided to the patients at different wards and sections.

Flanked by Peshawar Commissioner Muhammad Zubair, the chief secretary said that a comprehensive plan had been devised to make doctors and paramedical staff available at all the government-run hospitals in KP.

He said that action was being taken against the doctor paramedics for absenteeism and dereliction of duty at the hospitals. Earlier, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Muhammad Zubair visited the DHQ Hospital and took a round of various sections and wards. They visited the anti-polio vaccination centre established in the hospital and administered polio drops to the children.