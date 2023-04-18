Two motorcyclists die in accident

HARIPUR: Two motorcyclists died in a road accident in a remote village of Upper Khanpur, police said on Monday.

The Makhniyal police quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Muhammad Zahid and Chaudhry Gul were on their way to Makhniyal from Kohmal Gali when their motorcycle went out of control and plunged into a roadside ravine, injuring both the friends critically. The people shifted the two injured to the Basic Health Unit but both succumbed to head injuries and excessive bleeding.

Meanwhile, a man was injured while his father escaped unhurt when unidentified robbers opened fire at them near their village. Police said that Muhammad Saeed and his father Muhammad Yousuf, residents of Kachi village, were on their way to a neighbouring village on their motorcycle when some masked robbers cautioned them to stop a few meters away from their village.

The father and son in a bid to escape sped up the motorcycle but the accused opened fire at them with pistols and as a result, a bullet hit Muhammad Saeed in the leg. The injured was removed to the Trauma Centre where his condition was out of danger, police and doctors said.