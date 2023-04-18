Cops continue to use social media to highlight issues

PESHAWAR: For the second time after the attack at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in Peshawar, the junior cops are using various social media forums to protest at a number of issues, including a lack of facilities.

A series of messages were circulated to different groups in which the cops deployed for the ongoing polio campaign duty, especially from other districts, complained of not being provided places for stay and food during Iftar and Sehr.

In some districts, the station house officers were tasked with ensuring that these cops were provided food and a place for the stay. But the cops later protested against the alleged low quality of food.

In Peshawar, Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Haroon Rashid had to visit Rahman Baba police station in the early hours of Monday to check the arrangements for the cops coming for polio duty from other stations. They had complained about the lack of a barrack, electric fans and other facilities while staying there.

In some videos, the cops claimed that substandard arms and magazines were provided to them that could be disastrous in case of any attack. While addressing the genuine issues being faced by the lower ranks of the police force, the use of social media by the cops to pressurize the bosses needs to be handled carefully as it may lead to serious discipline issues in the force.

Before the viral videos, the lower ranks of the police force circulated a written message on social media, expressing concerns over a number of issues.

The language of the written message, apparently circulated by constables, was threatening, saying they will look for other options if these issues were not addressed. Many of these issues, including the substandard bullet-proof jackets, weapons, insecure buildings and payment for various duties need to be addressed well.

Some of the matters were already being considered by the police bosses. Also, the government had released Rs 450 million on the request of the inspector general of police for payment to the cops performing duty with the census teams.

The regional and district officers have been told to address the genuine issues forthwith. An inquiry was conducted as well when the issue of substandard bullet-proof jackets appeared on social media after the Kohat attack.

“There must be proper forums that the constables and the junior officers can approach easily in case of facing any issue. They must be allowed to speak about whatever they want at frequently-held “darbars” and should be encouraged to visit the officers in case of issues related to their duties, security and financial problems,” an official said.

He added, however, the use of social media by individuals or groups or to plan for a union to pressurize the top bosses can result in some serious discipline issues in the future that will be disastrous for the force as well as for law and order in the province.

It has been observed that such individuals and groups were encouraged and used by the officers sidelined for a long time to either settle their scores or get the desired results.

Some of the cops were recently sacked for such online posts but they had to be reinstated after more pressure was exerted on social media. The use of social media as well as smart phones during the duty was banned some time back so that the cops remain more alert and focused in the face of the threats.

However, still many cops were seen sharing their videos and pictures during the duty while in uniform on various social media forums for self-projection. A few weeks back, a number of policemen held protests in some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to protest at the attack on the force at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

These protests were unprecedented. Some officials admitted that the policemen once went on strike in Punjab over five decades back but that never happened in KP. Groups of policemen took to the streets in Peshawar, Mardan and some other towns of KP to resent the mosque attack at the police lines in Peshawar. This was something unprecedented in a disciplined force.

The protestors wanted answers to numerous questions, including how such a massive attack happened at a well-guarded police headquarters and who was behind it.

That was the time when the cops were in pain over losing such a large number of colleagues and wanted the government and police bosses to respond to their questions about the attack on police lines and other such incidents.

However, since then such messages or calls for protest to put pressure on the seniors is becoming a routine that needs to be checked and addressed effectively. Junior policemen have demanded provision of the latest technology, bullet-proof jackets, gadgets to fight, the night vision thermal scope guns, ammunition and sufficient manpower for the posts and police stations in areas coming under frequent attacks.

They are demanding payment for those performing special duties in various campaigns as well as additional risk allowances for colleagues in the remote and troubled towns on the pattern of Counter-Terrorism Department

Hundreds of policemen of KP have been martyred and several others were maimed and paralyzed for life in the terrorist attacks in the last two decades. Despite fighting the war, the force lacks ammunition, manpower, bullet-proof jackets, vehicles and other resources for years to overcome the present challenges. Some of the vulnerable police stations and posts even don’t have proper buildings for a long time.