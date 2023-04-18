Fake cop arrested

JAMRUD: A fake policeman was caught along with a bogus service card and pistol in Jamrud subdivision of Khyber tribal district on Monday.

Local sources said that the area residents caught a fake policeman in Shakas area and handed him over to the police. The police said the accused Attaullah hailed from Shakas area of Jamrud and was robbing people while wearing police uniforms. Cops said the accused had affixed a fake number plate of the Police Department on the vehicle, while during the search, a fake police service card and a pistol were also recovered from his possession. The accused was shifted to Jamrud lockup for further investigation.