Excise seizes 42kg of hashish

PESHAWAR: Excise Intelligence Bureau seized 42kg hashish in the Mardan region on Monday.Acting on a tip-off, a team of Excise Police Station in Mardan set up a checkpoint on Charsadda-Mardan Road and stopped a vehicle (LZG 129) near Sheikh Maltoon Town.
During the search, 42kg hashish was recovered from the secret cavities of the car.Later, a case was registered at the Excise Police Station in Mardan on the report of the SHO for investigation. Meanwhile, Secretary Excise Ehsanullah, Director General Excise Zafarul Islam Khattak and Director Narcotics Control Dr Eid Badshah announced commendation certificates for the Excise team that foiled the drug smuggling bid.
