Solidarity expressed with Palestinians

PESHAWAR: Speakers expressed solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians and flayed the imperialist powers for not containing the Israeli atrocities in occupied land. They said this while addressing a seminar, photographic exhibition and Iftar dinner arranged by the Cultural Centre of the Islamic Republic of Iran to mark Al-Quds Day, the other day.

The activities were arranged in collaboration with the Imamia Council for the Unity of the Inter-Muslims of KP and the National Peace Jirga for Inter-Religious Harmony. The Iranian Cultural Centre Director-General Mehran Iskanderyan played host to the guests.

Prominent among the participants were Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Banafsheh Khah, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah of Qaumi Watan Party, Chairman, Islamic Ideological Council Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Dr. Fakhrul Islam, Shia Ulema Council’s Allama Ramazan Tauqeer, Majlis Wahdat al-Muslimeen’s Allama Jahanzeb Jafri, Maulana Hamidul Haq, Mian Iftikhar Hussain of Awami National Party , Ikhtiar Wali of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jamiat Ahl Hadith leader Maulana Maqsood Ahmad Salafi, Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazal’s Iqbal Shah Hydari, Syed Azhar Ali Shah and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Muhammad Sadiq Paracha.

The speakers paid tributes to the late Ayatullah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution in Iran. They lauded him for declaring the last Friday of Ramazan as the Al-Quds Day.

They said every Muslim expects that Iran and Saudi Arabia will adopt policies on issues including the liberation of Palestine which has Al-Aqsa, the first direction of players of the Muslims. The guests had a round of the photographs and paintings displayed on the lawn which highlighted the sufferings of the oppressed Palestinian people and important places of the occupied land.