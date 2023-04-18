Blood-related disorders blamed on lack of awareness

PESHAWAR: Speakers said on Monday that genetic diseases such as thalassemia, hemophilia and other blood-related disorders were spreading fast due to a lack of awareness among the people.

They said this while addressing a special function and a walk arranged by the Frontier Foundation to mark the World Hemophilia Day. Besides Frontier Foundation Hematology Services Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem, Frontier Foundation Administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman and other staff members, the hemophilia affected children and their parents attended the function, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem said that the Frontier Foundation was the charity organization in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that provided expensive medicines worth millions of rupees free of cost to the hemophilia patients.

He said that such a facility did not exist in any other hemophilia treatment centre in the province. Sahibzada Haleem said that the Foundation would continue to provide better treatment to the hemophilia and other blood-related patients.

Later, Administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman delivered a lecture on the hemophilia disease and causes. He said that the organisation was holding workshops, walks, seminars and conferences but there was no specific programme or movement at the government level to raise awareness about the blood-related diseases.

He said that their organisation was striving to control the hemophilia through awareness-raising campaigns and provide treatment facilities to the patients suffering from the blood disorders.

Later, Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem and Dr Fakhar Zaman led a walk to raise awareness regarding the genetic ailments. Eid gifts, including clothes, toys and others were also distributed among the patients of thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related diseases and their families under the helping hand project initiative.