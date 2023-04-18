Six accused involved in store robbery arrested

NOWSHERA: The police claimed to have arrested alleged seven robbers who had looted a departmental general store and recovered vehicles and weapons used in the crime in Muhajir Bazar in Jalozai area.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Superintendent of Police (Investigations) Waqar Ahmad Khan said that about six robbers of Boxer Group had snatched mobile phones sets and 2.5 million from the owners of a departmental general store Muhajir Bazar in Jalozai area on the first of Ramazan.

He said the accused had shot and injured the owners of the store identified as Ijaz and his two other relatives before decamping with the cash.

The victim had told the Pabbi police that six robbers came on three motorcycles and forced their entry into the store. He said that the accused collected mobile phones and Rs2.5 million from the store and shot and injured them before fleeing the scene.

The SP said that after the incident, the police constituted a team to apprehend the accused. He said the police carried out investigations along scientific lines, geo-fencing and CCTV footage were obtained to reach the accused involved in the heinous crime.

The official added that one Farooq was arrested, who has a blacksmith shop near the store, was the mastermind of crime. After preliminary investigation, he said, the accused divulged the names of his accomplices, including Bilal, Khalid, Gulzada, Sharif, Ijaz and Yahya who were involved in the robbery. He said the police promptly acted and arrested some accused while three were still at large.