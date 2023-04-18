Favourite teams in Federal Cup quarters

ISLAMABAD: Favourites made it to the quarter-finals of the Federal Cup 3x3 Basketball Tournament following pre-quarterfinals matches here at the multipurpose courts in F-6 sector.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Bulls A defeated DHA Lakers 14-9 points while Raptors Red got the better of TW C 12-9 points to make it to the last eight. Thunders overcame Islamabad Hawks 11-6. Generals defeated Spurs 10-5 points. Hawks Blues overwhelmed Hawks Reds 13-08 points, and TW A defeated DHA Rockets 18-10 points. Bulls B defeated Net Reapers 16-12 points while TW B defeated City Reapers 17-13 points to reach the quarter-finals round.