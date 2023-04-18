IMCB prof retires

Islamabad: Eminent educationist and head of Urdu Department at Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9, Asadullah Ghalib retired after attaining the age of superannuation.

He joined the Federal Education department on January 13, 1993, as an Urdu lecturer and concluded his career as associate professor. A reference was arranged in the college auditorium to pay tribute to him. A large number of educationists, teaching and non-teaching staff of various colleges and office bearers of Federal Government College Teachers Association attended the reference. The staff commended the services of Professor Asadullah Ghalib. Principal of the college Professor Javaid Iqbal Mughal also extended best wishes and congratulated him on successful completion of his tenure.