Panel formation advocated for policy on genetic blood disorders

Islamabad: The first-ever stakeholder consultation on a national level was organised in Islamabad by Speak Trust in collaboration with the Haemophilia Federation of Pakistan (HFP). The objective of the meeting was to initiate a national debate on the issues, challenges and inequities faced by the haemophilia community in Pakistan.

The event was chaired by Dr. Ambreen Nadeem, deputy director health, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination and Ali Abbas Zaidi, president HFP, a Haemophilia patient. Office bearers of all the local chapters of the federation were also present as well as the eminent haematologists and patients parents and other stakeholders including Prof. Lubna Zafar, Consultant Haematologist, Prof. Farwa Sijjel, In-charge PIMS Blood Bank, Air Vice Marshal (r) Aftab Hussain, Sundas Foundation, and Prof. Hasan Abbas Zaheer, WHO adviser of Blood Safety.

Shahbaz Akbar Chaudhary, founder, SPEAK Trust, welcomed participants and outlined the aims and objectives of the consultative meeting and the plans to address and mitigate the challenges faced by the haemophilia patients and families.

The HFP representatives highlighted in detail the various aspects of the disease and its challenges in the local context and provided recommendations and suggestions especially in view of the 2023 theme “Access for All: Prevention of bleeds as the global standard of care.” Prof. Zaheer talked about the global and national haemophilia scenario and stressed on the need to have a Technical Working Group notified by the health ministry to work on the ‘National Policy on Genetic Blood Disorders’ followed by the development of the national strategic framework to successfully manage these disorders in Pakistan on the lines of the successful experience of the other countries.

“In the developed countries and even in some developing countries, these genetic blood disorder patients are well managed on prophylaxis (factor concentrates and other medicines) and have a normal life span with minimal morbidity and mortality rates. They are considered as chronic disorder patients requiring multi-disciplinary care.

During the interactive session, the participants shared their valuable insight and provided useful and workable solutions for improving the quality of life of the Haemophilia and other bleeding disorder patients in Pakistan including; improved diagnostic facilities, provision of prophylaxis and emergency factor concentrates and medications, quality rehabilitation services, registration of the latest haemophilia medicines by DRAP, establishment of dedicated haemophilia treatment and care centres in large cities etc. to enable the patients to lead normal lives and contribute as useful members of the society.