Organisation run by donations on verge of collapse

Islamabad: Charitable organisation providing health services to sick and deserving people are now unable to gather sufficient donations to run their services smoothly due to severe inflation.

People who use to donate easily are now holding on to their money due to economic uncertainty and increasing inflation day by day. Due to this attitude of donors the charitable organisations are on the verge of collapse and trying desperate measures to gain people's attention for this noble cause. Organisations that used to run on Zakat collection and donations are now struggling hard to sustain.

Air Vice Marshal (r) Aftab Hussain HI(M), chairman, Sundas Foundation while talking to ‘The News’ said that they are facing severe financial crunch to run their operations smoothly. Donor organisations have already given donations to flooding in Pakistan and earthquake in Turkey. Inflation and the increasing gap between dollar and rupees are also among the main reasons due to which people are unable to donate. The chairman said that all the equipment for Thalassemia patients is imported and the cost has increased manifolds. "One blood bag that used to cost Rs480 is costing us Rs1,100 now. Similarly a patient that used to cost Rs30,000 per month is costing us Rs55,000 now," he said. The chairman said that we are aware of the fact that now the capacity of people contributing has dropped tremendously. We request the government and NGOs to fund the organisation so that sick children can get their treatment on time. The only thing which can improve this condition is the political, economic stability and increase in GDP growth.

On the other hand the increasing inflation can have a devastating effect on donor organisation as well as day by day the cost of goods and services are increasing, while the amount of money available to donate is decreasing. Donor organizations could cut back spending on vital services, downsize and take measures till they are able to help. They can also collaborate with other organisations for fund raising activities.

The charitable organisations can use new technology such as online donation platforms, mobile apps, and fundraising activities to make it easier for people to reach out and donate. Charitable organizations should reach out to new donors by developing relationships with local businesses as well as International funding organizations. They should also focus on their online presence and should utilize social media to get their message across.

Charitable organisations should diversify their income sources by exploring grants, corporate sponsorships, fundraising etc., to generate funds. They can show their extensive presence on every social platform so that their vision and mission is clear to everyone. Easy accessible bank accounts or easy paisa accounts should be provided. Constant reminders to ones to regularly donate the money through their accounts should be made. Home collection of donations can also be provided to those who cannot use digital banking for donations.