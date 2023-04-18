Medical equipment, health facilities inspected at RIU

Rawalpindi: Health Minister Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema visited Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and inspected all its parts. He visited laboratory, dialysis centre and OPD. He inspected all the medical equipment and other facilities. He also inspected the RIU building in detail and issued necessary instructions, says a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that not only the citizens of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, but also the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, KP, and AJK are benefiting from modern health facilities available at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology. He said that RIU is a state-of-the-art treatment facility equipped with all modern facilities, which provides world-class medical facilities to patients suffering from kidney and bladder diseases.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that RIU’s Pathology Lab has a modern equipment, and the OPD is fully functional and providing modern facilities to dozens of patients daily and highly qualified doctors and paramedical staff are also present. He said that the dialysis centre is also fully functional, providing dialysis facilities to patients in two shifts.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that RIU will also provide specialised facilities for specific diseases of kidney and bladder on the pattern of RIC and this will make facilities available to a large number of people. He said that all possible steps are being taken to provide modern medical facilities to the people and relief can be provided to the people by improving the performance in the available budget and resources.