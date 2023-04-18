CDA chairman directs construction of emergency stairs

Islamabad:Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (r) Noorul Amin Mengal has directed construction of emergency stairs with existing multi-storey buildings particularly in Islamabad

The CDA chairman on Monday held a meeting with management and owners of private housing societies and high-rise buildings in the federal capital. During the meeting, the CDA chairman directed that emergency stairs for buildings having four floors and above should be provided within six months failing with which legal action would be taken against the management.

Mengal observed that both the CDA and managements of housing societies should fulfil their responsibilities. He said that the building plan would be approved within 15 days of submission of plan along with required documents while there would also be an express counter for one-day transfer of property. He said that design vetting committee will meet every instead of after two weeks while meeting with owner and management of high-rise buildings and housing societies will be called every month.

The CDA chairman while admitting that there was lack of coordination between different departments of the authority said building bye laws would be reformed but there would be strict implementation on the same.

Meanwhile, the CDA chairman on Monday presided over a meeting attended by officials of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and environment wing. It was observed that the wildlife management board take measures to prevent eruption of fire on Margalla Hills while visible signboards would be also installed regarding enforcement of section 144 regarding Bar B Q and bone fire activities or carrying match sticks and other flammable material to Margalla hills areas. “Those responsible of eruption of fire should not be fined but be sent to jail,” the Chairman observed.