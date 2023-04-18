Indian Sikh yatrees return

LAHORE: Sikh yatrees have returned back to India via Wagah border, after attending Vaisakhi celebrations at Gurdwara Rohri Sahib Aminabad and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

The Vaisakhi is a harvest festival celebrated every year. It is one of the most significant festivals for Sikhs as it marks the Sikh New Year. Special arrangements were made for security, medical, accommodation and transport of the Sikh yatrees on the occasion. They reached Lahore on Monday after a one-night stay in Kartarpur. They were very happy and said that they would not forget the respect Pakistanis have given them. Sikh leaders expressed deep grief over the death of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor in an accident and prayed for him.