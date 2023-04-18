PFA seals hospital canteen

LAHORE: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped the production of a famous cardiac hospital’s canteen over the worst condition of hygiene and violation of the PFA Act on Monday.

A spokesperson for PFA said that FBO was also using rotten fruits to prepare juices and failing to meet the hygienic working environment. He said the raiding team also witnessed the presence of open dustbins, dirty kitchen and an abundance of flies in the production area. Apart from that, the workers of the unit did not have medical certificates.