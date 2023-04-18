Concern over ongoing census process

LAHORE: The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) and Peoples Commission for Minorities Rights (PCMR) have expressed concerns on the manner of the on-going census.

In a press conference titled “Quest for Credible Population Census: Inclusive Processes and Transparency”, former minister Ijaz Alam Augustine, Dr Majid Abel and Peter Jacob, representing CSJ and PCMR stated that even though the date for 7th Population Digital Census was extended 3rd time, the enumeration as well as the provisional data reflected lack of preparedness and training of staff, etc.

CSJ’s executive director Peter Jacob stated, “The civil society has serious reservations in the way the census has been conducted. Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) claimed the process will be completely digital, the staff would be fully trained to use the devices, and no gaps will be left to ensure everyone is counted, but the ground reality is beyond PBS’s claims.” He emphasised the importance of census, its socio-political impact, social justice and on future planning and mapping to achieve Sustainable Development Goals. The NGO observed and facilitated the enumeration along with volunteers in 24 districts.