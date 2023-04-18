Avoid overeating, stay healthy on Eid

LAHORE: Overeating is one of the most common issues that happen during Eid-ul-Fitr. After a whole month of fasting during Ramazan, people like to indulge in sweet and spices etc that can also lead to abdominal pain, discomfort, gas, and bloating. During Eid, don’t just load up on biriyani, kebabs, and desserts. Water is essential for a healthy Eid and on this day to prevent dehydration.

These views were expressed by Prof of Medicine at Kind Edward Medical University / Mayo Hospital, Lahore, Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor. He advised the citizens that on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, special care should be taken in eating food and drinking liquids to keep stomach affairs normal. He added that generally during Eid-ul-Fitr, people show indifference and start eating a variety of food items at the same time which affects the digestive system and a large number of citizens have to go to clinics and hospitals. Dr Toor specifically advised patients with high blood pressure, diabetes and heart diseases not to add too much in meals and avoid cold drinks and junk food to refrain from complications. He stated that our religion Islam also teaches us to eat less and on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr we have to take food with special care and ensure the safety of our body, especially our stomach, from a medical point of view.

On the occasion of Eid, one should not do any kind of carelessness so that one's happiness and his family can be saved from any difficulty and carry on their Eid celebrations, he added.