Alkhidmat distributes Eid gifts

LAHORE: Alkhidmat Foundation organised a grand Iftar and Eid gift distribution ceremony for 2,000 orphans, widows, and elderly people living in old age homes, in collaboration with UMT.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Ibrahim Hasan Murad addressed the ceremony. The event was aimed at raising awareness about the challenges faced by these vulnerable groups and sharing the joys of Ramazan and Eid with them.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that orphans and homeless elderly deserve the attention of society. The minister said that he was delighted to learn about amazing work of Alkhidmat Foundation for humanity, especially for orphan children. The minister emphasised the need for collective efforts to support these deserving sections of society.

Secretary General of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, Syed Waqas Jafri, shared how the Foundation is sponsoring over 22,000 orphans and organising shopping and gift ceremonies for them during Ramadan and Eid.

Vice-President AKFP, Dr Mushtaq Mangat, highlighted the importance of sharing the joy of Eid with orphans and the elderly. The orphans had a day filled with joy and entertainment as special activities were arranged for them, such as jumping castle, face painting, magic show, and Hina stall for girls. Additionally, Eid gifts, new clothes, and other presents were distributed among the orphans and elderly people which brought smiles to their faces. The event was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life, including representatives of youth societies, brave mothers of orphans, and elders from old age homes.