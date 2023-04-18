Officers briefed on e-filing, office automation system

LAHORE: The Punjab government Digital Services Wing of PITB organised training workshops for the officers of various government departments of South Punjab and gave them a detailed briefing on the working procedures of e-filing and office automation system.

The training sessions were attended by the officers concerned of various departments, including the Services Department. DG Government Digital Services Muhammad Waseem Bhatti said it was the need of the hour to develop the government system on modern lines to reduce the problems of the people related to the government departments, he added.

In addition to replacing the old file system, e-Foas would contribute to more transparency in government operations and a decrease in public complaints. He added that, considering the importance of this system, not only the Punjab government but some federal government departments were also using the services of PITB's Government Digital Services Wing to put the system into place.

It is an important step towards bringing innovation and transparency in the governance system in Punjab. The office affairs of the South Punjab Secretariat will be carried out through e-filing and office automation system. The training sessions were organised by the Government Digital Services Wing of PITB.

orientation ceremony: Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) organised an orientation ceremony on Monday for its new students who have enrolled in various undergraduate and graduate programmes for spring 2023 semester. The ceremony was attended by more than ten thousand students from all over Pakistan, who participated online and in person at their nearest campuses in more than 100 cities.

Rector VUP, Prof Dr Arshad Saleem, delivered an inspiring speech to welcome the new students and motivate them to excel in their academic pursuits. Registrar VUP, Dr Mohsin Javed, along with HoDs, also attended the session.

During the address, the HoDs highlighted the importance of education in today's world and how VUP was committed to providing quality education to its students through its innovative and technology-driven learning platforms. HoDs asked the students to fully utilise the state-of-the-art learning management system of Virtual University, which is now modified through the latest and advanced technologies like AI.

The orientation ceremony was designed to provide students with essential information about their academic programmes, campus facilities, and support services.