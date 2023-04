Helpline launched for cattle farmers, traders

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad inaugurated a 24/7 telephone helpline 1233, for redressing complaints of cattle farmers, traders and general public doing business in all the 121 cattle markets across the province.

The helpline has been developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board to support the Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company for extending improved services at these markets. The company will be responsible for operating the helpline and resolving issues faced by the relevant stakeholders.

Complaints such as unavailability of staff of cattle market, non-cooperation, non-issuance of transit slips and other related issues could now be lodged by the cattle farmers, traders and general public through this helpline. Apart from this, complaints like overcharging of entry fee for animals, selling of goods at expensive prices in shops, overcharging of parking fee etc. could also be got registered through this facility.

The inaugural ceremony of the helpline was held at Arfa Karim Tower on Monday and was participated by Secretary Local Government Department, Punjab, Dr Irshad Ahmed, CEO Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company Abdul Latif Khan, Chairman PITB Faisal Yusuf, Director General e-Governance Sajid Latif and Director Ali Zeib besides a number of other relevant officials.

Addressing at this occasion, Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad said that the livestock sector is the backbone of economy. The purpose of establishing this helpline was to improve the quality of service delivery, prompt resolution of issues raised by the public and complaints filed, he added. He observed that this was the first step towards improving the quality of services provided in the cattle markets. The success of this initiative depends on the continuous collaboration and hard work of all players. Moreover, the feedback of citizens was very essential for improving quality of this service. Therefore, it was necessary that the citizens use this helpline, the minister said. He directed for widely publicizing this helpline.