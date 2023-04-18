RIU provides world-class treatment facilities

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chattha and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema visited Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and inspected all its parts. He visited laboratory, dialysis centre and OPD. He inspected all the medical equipment and other facilities. He also inspected the RIU building in detail and issued necessary instructions.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that not only the citizens of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, but also the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, KP, and Azad Kashmir were benefiting from modern health facilities available at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology. He said that the RIU is a state-of-the-art treatment facility equipped with all modern facilities, which provides world-class medical facilities to patients suffering from kidney and bladder diseases.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that RIU's Pathology Lab has a modern equipment, and the OPD is fully functional and providing modern facilities to dozens of patients daily and highly qualified doctors and paramedical staff are also present. He said that the dialysis center is also fully functional, providing dialysis facilities to patients in two shifts. He said that RIU would also provide specialised facilities for specific diseases of kidney and bladder on the pattern of RIC and this would make facilities available to a large number of people. He said that all possible steps were being taken to provide modern medical facilities to the people and relief can be provided to them by improving the performance in the available budget and resources.

open court: In the office of Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, an open court is going on to give relief to the applicants. Provincial Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said that in the Department of Specialised Health Care and Medical Education, the requests of the applicants were being heard on a priority basis on a daily basis through the open court. The process on the applications of the applicants in the department was accelerated. Immediate decisions are being made on the applications.

Provincial Health Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said that he would not tolerate delaying tactics on the application of the applicants. Prompt processing of the applications is the basic right of the applicants. Instead of standing in the queues, preference is given to hearing the applications on priority basis through daily open court. The department is trying to provide better treatment facilities to the patients coming to government teaching hospitals, he concluded.