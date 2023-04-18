Tevta receives Rs1.2m cheque for scholarships

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) on Monday received a Rs1.2 million cheque from The 66 Scholarship Foundation to help orphan students to continue their education.

According to a press release, a ceremony held in this regard at Tevta Secretariat was attended by Senior Director General Tevta Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, The 66 Scholarship Foundation CEO Naveed Afraz, CFO Brig (retd) Shaukat Aslam and Secretary Col (retd) Qamar Bashir.

Akhtar Abbas Bharwana appreciated the efforts of the Foundation and said that more people should come forward to help students to continue their education. Naveed Afraz said that the foundation was working to provide scholarships to more than 200 students this year. He said that an MoU was signed between Tevta and 66 Foundation in 2019 which was aimed at providing scholarships to orphan students of South Punjab.