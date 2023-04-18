Matric exams conclude

LAHORE: The paper of Pakistan Studies was held on the last day of Secondary School (Class-10th) First Annual Examination 2023 in all the education boards across Punjab on Monday.
On the special instructions of Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab Secretary Javed Akhtar Mahmood, the inspection of each examination centre was ensured while all the administrations of Punjab, including commissioners and deputy commissioners also visited the examination centres in their respective districts.
During the Class-10th examination, around 61 candidates were caught cheating during the exam while 28 individuals were caught for impersonating the candidates.
LAHORE: Sikh yatrees have returned back to India via Wagah border, after attending Vaisakhi celebrations at Gurdwara...
LAHORE: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority stopped the production of a famous cardiac hospital’s...
LAHORE: The concluding ceremony of a three-day Pakistan Shopping Festival held here at Expo Centre.President of the...
LAHORE: The Centre for Social Justice and Peoples Commission for Minorities Rights have expressed concerns on the...
LAHORE: Overeating is one of the most common issues that happen during Eid-ul-Fitr. After a whole month of fasting...
LAHORE: Children of Ajoka Institute presented ‘The Last Tree’ at Alhamra Hall 3. The short play on the theme of...