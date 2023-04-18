Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and would spread in western and central areas subsequently. They predicted that rain wind/thunderstorm (isolated heavy fall) was expected at isolated places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper/Central Punjab and Northeast Balochistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Astore, Bagrote, Chillas, Gupis, Bunji, Dir, Parachinar, Kalam, Mir Khani, Drosh, Kakul, Pattan and Garhi Dupatta. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 43°C, while in Lahore, it was 39.4°C and minimum was 23°C.