IG orders stepping up security

LAHORE: Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar has issued orders for keeping security of sensitive and public places on high alert in the province during the last week of Ramazan.

The IG directed that additional personnel should be deployed for the security of religious and public places including markets, bazaars and other sensitive points and best arrangements should be made under a comprehensive strategy for the security of Taraweeh prayers and Mehfil-e-Shabinah in mosques. Dr Usman Anwar ordered the police to ensure smooth flow of traffic and arrest robbers and bandits. The IG directed better field patrolling and effective use of modern technology.

The families going for shopping should not be disturbed by the activities of the gangsters and the ruffians, while the police teams should take care of the security and convenience of the families coming to the markets in the same way as they take care of the security of their own families, he said and added the sense of security should be promoted in society by arresting robbers, bandits, miscreants, hooligans, vagrants and miscreants, while the security of citizens withdrawing money from banks, commercial places and ATM machines should be given special attention.