New posts, promotions approved in police department

LAHORE: After the approval of the summary for the promotions of CTD personnel by the government, the promotion board session will be held this week.

New posts for traffic wardens, drivers and wireless staff promotions have been approved and soon the eligible ones will get their right according to merit and seniority. IG Usman Anwar said that the promotion board meeting for promotions of Legal Inspectors to DSPs will be held before Eid. Dr Usman Anwar has specially thanked the Punjab cabinet for giving permission for new recruitment in Safe City Authorities. He said as a result of departmental promotions from constable to inspector rank, the recruitment process will start on the time on the vacant posts and the children of the employees who died during the service will be recruited.

The IG said that the purpose of all these promotions is not individual benefit of anyone but to ensure selfless service and protection of life and property of other members of their family, public and citizens.