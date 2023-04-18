31 million families receive free flour: Naqvi

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has stated that an unprecedented 31 million families have received the Punjab government and prime minister's free flour package, resulting in the distribution of over 41.1 million flour bags throughout Punjab.

This initiative is being hailed as the largest package in the country's history, and the CM congratulated the entire team for its success. In a statement issued on Monday, the CM highlighted that this initiative provided immense relief to the people, thanks to the hard work of provincial ministers, administrative and police officers, and staff who tirelessly ensured the supply of free flour to citizens.

The Punjab government's administrative and police officials were instrumental in making this package a success, showcasing excellent coordination, he appreciated the performance of ministers, chief secretary, IG police, secretaries, and the Punjab Information Technology Board for their outstanding work.

In addition, RPOs, commissioners, CPOs, deputy commissioners, and DPOs worked diligently to ensure the smooth functioning of this initiative, he further said. Thanks to the presence of provincial ministers and officers concerned in the field, the process of supplying flour continued without interruption. He said that he continuously visited different districts to monitor the field situation and immediate action was taken to resolve public complaints on the spot, he concluded.