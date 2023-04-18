Operation against illegal parking: LDA to remove encroachments on parking spaces

LAHORE: In order to ensure use of approved parking spaces in commercial buildings of the city, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to initiate a grand operation to remove encroachments built on parking places after Eid vacation.

The decision was announced by Caretaker Minister for Housing and Urban Development Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir and Commissioner and Director General Lahore Development Authority, Muhammad Ali Randhawa while addressing a press conference at the commissioner's office here on Monday.

The commissioner said under the crackdown, strict actions would be taken against all violators who had converted parking space into encroachments by making shops, showrooms, etc. The minister said that a comprehensive action plan has been chalked out to implement the orders of the Lahore High Court.

Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi has also approved this operation, he said, adding building will only be de-sealed after payment of penalty fee and assurance of concerned traders’ association about actual use of designated parking places, the commissioner warned.

Minister Azfar Ali Nasir appreciated the performance of Commissioner Ali Randhawa and his team and said that his team was doing a good job. He said that all business community have time till Eid holidays to restore parking.

Commercial buildings, plazas, shopping centres, mega stores have been informed to use parking place only for the parking purposes and zero tolerance will be shown to commercial activities and encroachments in the parking space, the DG said and maintained that half of the traffic problems in the city were due to encroachments on the space reserved for parking.

The provincial minister said that there will be indiscriminate actions across the city and strict measures would be taken against those involved in corruption. The properties of those who do not follow the rules will be sealed, beside strict actions and heavy penalties.

On this occasion, Commissioner Ali Randhawa said that nine roads of the city were being transformed into model roads in all respects. Along with the model roads, a grand operation will be conducted against encroachments across the city. The operation will be started from the first working day after the Eid and strict action will be taken against those who do not implement the rules.

He said the teams of LDA, Tepa were conducting a survey across the city and notices will be issued to all the commercial buildings before Eid. Commissioner Ali Randhawa said that rooftop gardening and use of solar have been made mandatory for approval of new commercial buildings approved by the LDA.

The beauty of the city of Lahore will be restored. He said that only fruitful and flowering trees will be planted in the city of Lahore. Strict measures have been taken to control the smog and rising pollution in the city. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Additional DG Headquarters, Chief Tepa, LDA and related officers participated in the press conference.