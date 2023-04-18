Jailed Egypt dissident’s wife held after abuse claim: rights group

CAIRO: The wife of a jailed dissident in Egypt was arrested early on Monday after posting on social media that her husband had been mistreated in prison, a rights group said.

Neamatallah Hisham -- wife of prominent human rights lawyer Mohamed al-Baqer -- was “arrested, had her phone confiscated and taken to an unknown location” by security forces in Cairo early on Monday morning, the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights said.

UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor -- who regularly calls attention to Baqer´s case, along with that of his imprisoned client Alaa Abdel Fattah -- called the news “disturbing”. The arrest came “a few hours after she visited her husband and posted about ill-treatment he was subjected to by prison staff”, Lawlor wrote on Twitter.