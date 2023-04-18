Coastal shellfish ‘colonise’ ocean plastic

PARIS: Scientists found coastal species of shellfish and anemones living and breeding on floating islands of garbage in the Pacific thousands of miles from home, a study revealed on Monday.

Environmentalists have for years been eyeing what they call the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch” -- masses of plastic rubbish combining bottles, fishing nets and much more. US researchers who sampled rubbish from the northeastern Pacific between California and Hawaii said they found 37 kinds of invertebrates that originated from coastal areas, mostly from countries such as Japan on the other side of the ocean.

“The high seas are colonized by a diverse array of coastal species, which survive and reproduce in the open ocean,” they wrote in the study, published in Nature Ecology and Evolution.