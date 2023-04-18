Russia jails Putin critic Kara-Murza for 25 years

MOSCOW: Russia on Monday sentenced Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in a high security prison on treason and other charges for criticising the Ukraine offensive.

Leaders and supporters immediately condemned the verdict, the longest against an opposition figure in recent years, and called for his release. A Moscow court found the 41-year-old guilty of treason, of spreading “false” information about the Russian army and of links to an “undesirable organisation” after a closed-door trial.

Kara-Murza appeared in a cage, wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt and grey blazer, an AFP journalist said. He smiled and gestured to his supporters to write to him in prison.

“A quarter of a century is an ´A+´ for your courage, consistency and honesty in your year-long work. I am infinitely proud of you, my love, and I´m always by your side,” his wife Evgenia Kara-Murza wrote on Twitter.

“This is a terrible verdict, but it is a very high testament to Vladimir´s work,” his lawyer Maria Eismont said, adding that her client would appeal and “believes he has done sincere good for Russia”.

In his last words in court last week, Kara-Murza said he stood by his political statements, including against Russia´s offensive in Ukraine. “I subscribe to every word that I have said, that I am incriminated for today,” Kara-Murza said in comments published by veteran journalist Alexei Venediktov.

“Not only do I not repent for any of it -- I am proud of it,” he added. Kara-Murza over the years pleaded in the United States and Europe for the adoption of individual sanctions against Russian officials.

He contributed to the adoption of the Magnitsky act, a US bill intending to punish Russian officials responsible for the death of Russian tax lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in a Moscow prison in 2009.

The United States slammed Russia´s “escalating campaign of repression.” The British, Canadian and US ambassadors denounced the ruling in a statement outside the Moscow court. “Today´s verdict is a sad testament to the dark turn this struggle (for democracy) has come to,” said Canadian ambassador Alison LeClaire.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blasted the diplomats, implying they could be summoned to the ministry “so that they remember what diplomats should and should not do”.